Russian Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To 278,570

From February 24, 2022 to October 1, 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 278,570 Russian military personnel, including 440 soldiers over the past day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published on Facebook .

Moreover, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 4,702 (+11 over the past day) enemy tanks, 8,991 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 6,477 (+30) artillery systems, 798 (+2) MLRS, 537 air defense systems, 316 (+1) aircraft, 316 helicopters, 5,043 (+37) operational-tactical UAVs, 1,529 (+1) cruise missiles, 20 ships/boats, 1 submarine, 8,883 (+29) vehicles and fuel tanks, 933 (+1) special equipment units.

The data are being updated.

As reported, over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine launched 17 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters and eight strikes on anti-aircraft missile systems.