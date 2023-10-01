UCR Receives Recognition As The Best University In Central America And Caribbean

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) --a-
The University of Costa Rica (UCR) received prestigious recognition by being named the“Best University in Central America and the Caribbean” in the latest QS Top Universities Ranking.This annual recognition is prepared by Quacquarelli Symonds, a British company specializing in education. Academic excellence
The UCR demonstrated its academic excellence by occupying the 20th position on the list of the best universities in Latin America . In addition, it achieved an outstanding global position by ranking number 544 worldwide . Three Costa Rican universities appear in the top 5
This achievement stands out even more when it is noted that three Costa Rican universities appear in the top 5 in Central America and the Caribbean: the Technological Institute of Costa Rica (TEC), the National University (UNA) and the Latin American University of Science and Technology (Ulacit). stand out together with the UCR in this distinguished list.
