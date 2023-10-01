Ukrainian Defense Companies Sign Over 20 Contracts With Foreign Partners - Kamyshin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Representatives of the Ukrainian military industry have shown foreign partners a decent level of production at the Defense Industries Forum, which resulted in the conclusion of more than 20 joint contracts of various levels.

Minister for Strategic Industries of Ukraine Oleksandr Kamyshin told this to journalists on the sidelines of the First International Defense Industries Forum, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"More than 20 agreements of various levels were signed today [on September 29]. The main thing is that this Forum gave Ukrainian companies the opportunity to get to know foreign companies and form joint projects. And foreign companies could understand that we have worthy factories that are capable of producing NATO-level weapons together with them," the minister said.

He said he was very grateful to all countries and businesses that have been helping Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale war.

"But I am no less grateful to them for the fact that they are ready to help us develop local production. Independently, in partnership with Ukrainian private or state companies – that's not so important. The main thing is to develop production in Ukraine," Kamyshin added.

According to him, in the second year of the war, Ukraine feels an urgent need for all types of weapons and military equipment - from artillery shells to drones.

"We are significantly increasing our production capacity every month. This year we have very significant growth. But we still need a lot of time to reach a level when we will be self-sufficient and able to provide our defense forces with what they need," the minister said.