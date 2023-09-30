Invaders Shell Nikopol District Five Times

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army shelled Nikopol district, Dnipropetrovsk region, five times on Saturday.
Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.
"During the day, the Russian army shelled Nikopol district five times. The district center and the Marhanets community came under artillery fire," the report says.
The rescuers are working at the sites of hits. Read also:
Russians launch airstrike on Kostiantynivka, two adults
and a child injured
It is noted that no one was injured.
In addition, in the evening, Ukrainian defenders shot down an enemy drone in the sky over Dnipropetrovsk region.
As reported, the Russian forces shelled Nikopol at night. They hit the city with heavy artillery.
MENAFN30092023000193011044ID1107169837
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.