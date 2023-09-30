Uzbekistan, Germany Establish New Economic Chamber In Hamburg

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 30. Funded by
the Polish LUNO group of companies represented by Director Mirko
Novak, Uzbekistan and Germany established a new Economic Chamber in
Germany's Hamburg, Trend reports.
The news followed a recent working visit of Chairman of the
Chamber of Commerce of Uzbekistan Davron Vakhabov to the Federal
Republic of Germany.
The Economic Chamber aims to support entrepreneurs of the two
countries for ensuring unhindered access to relevant institutions
and departments, overcoming barriers to good communication and
creating a platform for such an important direct exchange between
companies of Uzbekistan and Hamburg.
Furthermore, founding member Davron Vakhabov has been appointed
Chairman of the Uzbek-German Economic Chamber.
Meanwhile, during the latest visit of President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Berlin, Uzbekistan and Germany established a
new comprehensive project portfolio for development of mutually
beneficial cooperation in the fields of alternative energy,
digitalization of agriculture and water resources management, deep
processing of raw materials, expansion of financial instruments,
strengthening ties between the regions of the two countries.
Furthermore, the total volume of German investments in
Uzbekistan over the past two years amounted to almost 2 billion
euros.
The trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Germany has grown 2.2
times from $529.1 million to $1.16 billion over the past 6 years,
exports grew by 2.5 times from $36.9 million to $91.4 million,
while the volume of exports increased by 2.2 times from $492.2
million to $1.07 billion.
