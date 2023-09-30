Azerbaijan Constructing Modern Administrative Buildings In Jabrayil (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, September 30. A media
tour to Jabrayil and Zangilan cities has been organized, Trend reports.
The tour began in the center of Jabrayil, where the
administrative building, the foundation of which was laid by
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, will be
constructed.
The administrative buildings in Jabrayil will be constructed in
a business zone on a one-hectare area.
According to the project, four modern-style buildings will be
constructed on the site.
In the initial stage, a two-wing four-five-storied complex,
connected by a bridge, is planned to be built. In the second stage,
the construction of the remaining three-four storied buildings is
scheduled.
Trend staff visited the site during the foundation-laying
ceremony for one of the administrative buildings as part of this
media tour.
Media representatives were informed that the facades of the
buildings will reflect a harmonious blend of modernity and
Azerbaijani heritage. So, Azerbaijani national elements, such as
'shebeke' (windows filled with colored glass, created by
Azerbaijani folk craftsmen from small wooden parts without glue and
nails) will be used on the balconies.
According to the project, a park for relaxation will be created
in the courtyard of the administrative complex. The parking area
will be equipped with electric charging stations.
Besides, solar panels will be installed on the rooftops of the
buildings and unused vacant areas to partially cover the complex's
electricity needs.
Jabrayil and Zangilan cities were liberated from Armenian
occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.
MENAFN30092023000187011040ID1107168940
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.