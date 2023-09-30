Azerbaijan Constructing Modern Administrative Buildings In Jabrayil (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, September 30. A media tour to Jabrayil and Zangilan cities has been organized, Trend reports.

The tour began in the center of Jabrayil, where the administrative building, the foundation of which was laid by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, will be constructed.

The administrative buildings in Jabrayil will be constructed in a business zone on a one-hectare area.

According to the project, four modern-style buildings will be constructed on the site.

In the initial stage, a two-wing four-five-storied complex, connected by a bridge, is planned to be built. In the second stage, the construction of the remaining three-four storied buildings is scheduled.

Trend staff visited the site during the foundation-laying ceremony for one of the administrative buildings as part of this media tour.

Media representatives were informed that the facades of the buildings will reflect a harmonious blend of modernity and Azerbaijani heritage. So, Azerbaijani national elements, such as 'shebeke' (windows filled with colored glass, created by Azerbaijani folk craftsmen from small wooden parts without glue and nails) will be used on the balconies.

According to the project, a park for relaxation will be created in the courtyard of the administrative complex. The parking area will be equipped with electric charging stations.

Besides, solar panels will be installed on the rooftops of the buildings and unused vacant areas to partially cover the complex's electricity needs.

Jabrayil and Zangilan cities were liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war.