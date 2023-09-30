Carpooling Is Illegal: Karnataka Transport Dept Fines Rs 10000 For Violations In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Karnataka Transport Department has taken a stringent stance against carpooling facilitated by mobile apps like Quick Ride, declaring it illegal and threatening legal action against those involved. The government has asserted that using private vehicles for commercial carpooling purposes violates the law. Carpooling apps have gained immense popularity among Bengaluru's youth, offering a convenient solution to avoid heavy traffic congestion and reduce transportation expenses.

Ola Cabs announce their S1 scooters as bike taxi service in Bengaluru

Bengaluru City Transport Department has issued orders clarifying that the commercial use of private vehicles is strictly prohibited and illegal. Mallikarjun C, Additional Commissioner of the Karnataka Transport Department, has stated that individuals engaging in carpooling through any app in Bengaluru may face severe penalties. These penalties include the suspension of their vehicle's registration certificate (RC) for up to six months and fines ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000.

The Transport Department argues that carpooling apps are in violation of departmental regulations as they employ private vehicles for commercial purposes. The decision to take action against these illegal operations comes in response to complaints from taxi driver unions.

Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in various locations, including HSR Layout, KR Pura, Jayanagar, Electronic City, Yelahanka, and Devanahalli, have been instructed to crack down on carpooling apps and vehicles operating without proper licenses.

Uber brings back carpooling service under a new name 'UberX Share'; Details here

Members of the Karnataka State Drivers Council have also weighed in on the matter, emphasizing that carpooling apps such as Zoom and Quick Ride operate without the necessary licenses. They argue that individuals offering carpooling services should register their vehicles as taxis, obtain permits, and fulfil tax obligations.

The Transport Department has also provided a solution for those interested in legal carpooling. Private vehicle owners can register their vehicles as taxis, thereby complying with regulations and enabling them to offer carpooling services legally.