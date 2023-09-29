Syrian Army Thwarted Rebel Drone Attacks In N. Syria

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) DAMASCUS, Sept 30 (NNN-SANA) – The Syrian Armed Forces, yesterday, successfully intercepted and downed three weaponised drones in northern Syria, said the country's Defence Ministry in a statement.

According to the ministry, the“terrorist organisations” have persistently targeted civilians and army posts, posing a significant threat to the peace and stability of the area.

It added that, the most recent aggression involved the launch of multiple unmanned aerial vehicles, in the countryside of the northern province of Aleppo, and the north-western Latakia province.

Syrian forces responded by launching artillery strikes on the rebels' bases, eliminating several militants and destroying a 4×4 vehicle, used by the terrorists, said the ministry.– NNN-SANA