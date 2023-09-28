Moi Concludes Training On Monitoring, Inspection Methods In Seaports

(MENAFN- The Peninsula)

Doha, Qatar: The training course organized by the Permanent Committee for Seaports Management (PCSM) at the Ministry of Interior (MoI), in cooperation with the Police Officers Institute on the methods of monitoring, inspection and security awareness in seaports concluded on Thursday.

Kuwaiti maritime arbitration expert Abdulamir Al Faraj delivered lectures in training which was attended by 24 officers from PCSM, several participants from different departments in MOI and other institutions and participants from the Sultanate of Oman.

Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Sea Ports Management Brigadier General Dr. Abdulhadi Mohammed Zabin Al Dosari said that the course comes as the beginning of a comprehensive training plan to raise the efficiency of workers in sea ports according to the latest training methods.