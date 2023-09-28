EGR Releases Factory Key Fob Integration On Rolltrac Tonneau Covers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EGR RollTrac Key Fob Integration

EGR 50th Anniversary Logo

- Mike Timmons - VP of Sales & MarketingONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In a groundbreaking development for truck enthusiasts, EGR USA proudly announces the launch of its innovative update to the RollTrac truck bed cover that can be effortlessly opened and closed using the factory key fob. This cutting-edge product marks a significant leap forward in convenience and security for truck owners. EGR Auto, has been using this technology in Australia and Europe for over a year and is now launching it in North America.Traditionally, truck bed covers have required manual operation or additional accessories for remote control. With EGR's latest update, truck owners can now seamlessly interact with their truck bed cover using the same key fob that locks and unlocks their vehicle. This eliminates the need for extra remote controls or phone apps that can be failure points, streamlining the user experience.Key Features of the EGR RollTrac:Factory Key Fob Integration: Open and close your truck bed cover with the press of a button on your existing factory key fob.Enhanced Convenience: No hastling with separate remote controls or manual operations. Enjoy the ease of controlling your truck bed cover with the same device you use to access your vehicle.Robust Security: Rest easy knowing your cargo is securely protected by the most durable and reliable truck bed cover on the market.Unbeatable Strength: Being a bolt-on cover and not a clamp style shoulders more weight and offers unprecedented security.Sleek Design: The RollTrac truck bed cover is designed to seamlessly integrate with your truck's aesthetics, enhancing its overall look.With this remarkable addition to their RollTrac lineup, EGR continues to redefine the standards of quality and convenience in the tonneau cover industry. Offering elevated customer service, and an industry leading warranty.Mike Timmons, EGR's VP of Sales & Marketing for the North American Aftermarket division, expresses enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to lead the industry by introducing a premium all-electric bed cover that seamlessly integrates with the central locking system of various vehicle makes and models."For more information about the EGR Electric RollTrac , visit , view this video, or call 800.757.7075. To learn more about EGR USA's full line of precision engineered truck accessories at the 2023 SEMA Show visit booth #57103 in the Trucks, SUVs and Off-Road section of the West Hall.Caption: The EGR RollTracTM electric, retractable bed cover operates with the touch of a button and is now available for most popular truck models.About EGR GroupFounded in 1973 and now celebrating 50 years of operations, the EGR Group is a world-class designer and manufacturer of precision-engineered solutions marketed through two strategic divisions – Automotive and Building and Commercial Products headquartered in Brisbane, Australia. The automotive division distributes globally to top branded OEMs. EGR manufactures with a focus on vertical integration to ensure timely response and avoid supply chain disruptions. In 1983 EGR began production of automotive accessories, beginning with acrylic Headlight Covers for the iconic Ford XD Falcon. Acrylic weather shields for a wide range of vehicles soon followed. Today, Auto Accessories is now the largest division within EGR, producing thousands of products daily for markets around the world for both OEM and Aftermarket.PR Contact: Justin MacLauchlanEGR USA503.206.1917

Justin MacLauchlan

EGR USA

+15419416127 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok