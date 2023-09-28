Stop Protesting For Cauvery, Save Kodagu From Resorts: Environmentalist Muttanna

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka is facing a looming drought crisis due to a continuous release of water to Tamil Nadu, following a Supreme Court directive. This has sparked passionate protests in areas like Mandya and Bengaluru. However, environmentalist Kodagu Muttanna claims these protests are merely for show.

Kodagu, a hilly district in Karnataka, is especially affected by the drought. The main reason behind this water shortage is the deteriorating environment in Kodagu. About 33% of the water flowing into the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) reservoir comes from Kodagu. This district has seen extensive hill excavation for building resorts and conversion of land for urban development.

These activities have led to the cutting down of many trees, causing severe harm to the environment. As a result, Kodagu, which used to have six months of rainfall annually, is now facing a two-month dry period.

The Karnataka High Court has issued strict orders against converting land on hills, sloping agricultural land, and coffee plantations in Kodagu. These orders make it clear that the Collector should not permit such land conversion. Nevertheless, land conversion in Kodagu continues, worsening the drought situation.

Muttanna argues that Kodagu's deteriorating environment is the main cause of the ongoing drought. While there's pressure on the state government to stop water releases, people from different districts are fighting for their right to Cauvery River's water. Tamil Nadu, in particular, is ready for legal battles to secure this vital resource. A scientific study by IISC Viznani Ramachandran warns that if land transformation continues in Kodagu, the Cauvery River's flow may significantly decrease in a few years.