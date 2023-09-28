Royal Decree Summons Parliament To Convene On 11 October

Amman, Sep. 28 (Petra) -- A Royal Decree has been issued, postponing the start of Parliament's ordinary session to 11 October 2023.A second Royal Decree was issued, summoning Parliament to convene for an ordinary session as of Wednesday, 11 October 2023.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.