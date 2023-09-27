Justice Minister Chairs Lawyers Admission Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Lawyers Admissions Committee held a meeting chaired by HE the Minister of Justice Masoud bin Mohamed al-Amri at its headquarters at the Ministry of Justice. The committee considered the topics on its agenda, including taking the oath by five new lawyers, and examining applications for the registration of three corresponding business owners in the list of practicing lawyers.

It considered the applications of a number of new lawyers whose training period had ended, interviewed a number of applicants to practise the profession, and approved the applications of three under-training lawyers.

The committee also considered requests to transfer lawyers to the list of practicing lawyers before the Court of Cassation and the Court of Appeal. It discussed a number of regulatory matters and controls related to careers of the law profession, including requests to practice the profession for children of Qatari women, and took the appropriate decisions thereon.

