New Ro-Ro Vessel Arrives At Shuwaikh Port Following Launch Of Ro-Ro Shipping Service From Khalifa Port

ABU DHABI, 27th September, 2023 (WAM)-- SAFEEN Group, part of AD Ports Group, has celebrated the arrival of the SSF Ania vessel at Shuwaikh Port - Kuwait following the launch of a new Ro-Ro service aimed at improving connectivity and facilitating trade with Kuwait, according to a press statement issued today.

The new service offering is designed to eliminate the need for long-haul road journeys, reducing risks associated with road travel, and cutting down on carbon emissions. Truck drivers will receive accommodation on board, allowing them to focus solely on the first and last mile of delivery, enhancing their safety and well-being.

Committed to optimising logistics efficiency, SAFEEN Group's new Ro-Ro service directly connects the UAE and Kuwait, eliminating the need for transit through additional borders. This results in a substantial reduction in transit time, enabling swift and efficient operations.

The new Ro-Ro service utilises the SSF Ania, a vessel fully controlled by SAFEEN Group, which will be tailored to meet the specific needs of customers. It will employ a combination of trucks and trailers, as well as trailers-only transport, for cargo transportation between the UAE and Kuwait with a load capacity of 160 trucks plus 46 cars and a lane capacity of 2,062 metres. In addition to its unique design for Ro-Ro service, the SSF Ania boasts a capacity to carry various other Ro-Ro cargo, including cars, project cargo, as well as high and heavy equipment.

Additionally, while road transport allows a maximum of 25 tonnes on a trailer, the SSF Ania can accommodate up to 50 tonnes per trailer. This substantial increase in cargo capacity not only saves time but also reduces the number of trailers required, contributing to sustainability goals.

Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO of Maritime Cluster, AD Ports Group said:“We are delighted to announce SAFEEN Group's launch of the SSF Ania to Shuwaikh Port, which signals a dynamic shift in sustainable and efficient logistics services. Moreover, with the arrival of this vessel, SAFEEN Group ushers in a new era of efficient, secure, and sustainable maritime business between the UAE and Kuwait. Together we are setting a course towards a greener and more connected future.

SAFEEN Group's Ro-Ro service to Kuwait provides an end-to-end logistics solution for the market, and represents a step towards sustainable, efficient, and secure logistics solutions that prioritises the well-being of truck drivers, minimises transit time, and supports a greener future for the industry.

The launch of the new service is preceded by the introduction of a new weekly container shipping service from Khalifa Port to Shuwaikh Port earlier this year.