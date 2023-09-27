Stablecoins Explained

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
Deutsch
(de)
Stablecoins erklärt
Cryptocurrencies are run on Distributed Ledger Technology systems like blockchain. This gives people direct control over their money and the means to transact it more efficiently than the standard financial infrastructure.
This could be particularly useful for people in countries with a weak banking infrastructure. Cryptocurrencies don't need banks, just an internet access.
The arrival of cryptocurrencies has spooked many governments and central banks who fear losing control over their national currencies if people switch to the new form of private digital cash.
Many central banks around the world are therefore researching their own response to cryptocurrencies – Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which they hope will appeal to citizens more than upstart newcomers like bitcoin.
