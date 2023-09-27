Black & Veatch's Contributions To Leading Pediatric Medical Center Surpass $5 Million

(MENAFN- 3BL) OVERLAND PARK, Kan., September 27, 2023 /3BL/ – Black & Veatch announced today that its 27-year support of Children's Mercy Kansas City , including proceeds from its 25th charity golf tournament this week, have eclipsed $5 million. This week's event resulted in the Black & Veatch Foundation presenting Children's Mercy with a donation of $180,000 to help in the fight against childhood diseases.

Contributions from the golf event – staged again on Monday at Shadow Glen Golf Club in Olathe – have gone directly to Children's Mercy to support several causes since the tournament's inception more than a quarter century ago, including a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Since our inception more than a century ago, giving back to the communities in which we live and work has been part of our company's fabric in striving to make a world of difference,” said Mario Azar, Black & Veatch's Chairman & CEO.“These important events help ensure that thousands of families and children from across the region get the services they need, with continued support for the many dedicated Children's Mercy health care professionals providing lifesaving care and cancer research to help those in need.”

“Thanks to partners like Black & Veatch, our Genomic Answers for Kids project is changing the landscape of pediatric genomics through what may be the most advanced system for rare disease diagnosis in the world,” Children's Mercy Chief Development Officer Jenea Oliver said.“A true community champion for hope, Black & Veatch's commitment to this project since 2014 has allowed Children's Mercy to surpass 1,000 rare diagnoses through groundbreaking work - far out-pacing other rare disease research programs, leading to a number of firsts in the field of genomics research.”

In addition to the hospital's Genomic Medicine Center , Black & Veatch's past fundraising from the tournament has supported construction and renovations for Children's Mercy East in eastern Jackson County and Children's Mercy Broadway. The company also has supported the CARE Clinic, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, robotic surgery, a neonatal intensive care nursery, the emergency department and urgent care centers.

The first-of-its-kind Genomic Medicine Center is dedicated to being the leading global referral center for the diagnosis, molecular understanding and treatment of inherited childhood diseases. Through the support of the Black & Veatch Foundation and other organizations, hundreds of families affected by unspecified inherited diseases are referred to and treated by Children's Mercy each year.

The Black & Veatch Foundation serves as the platform for participation by the company and its professionals in supporting philanthropic organizations and programs worldwide.

The charity golf event includes strong support and participation from Black & Veatch clients, suppliers and partners, with all proceeds going to Children's Mercy. Since its beginning in 1915, Black & Veatch and its professionals have been actively involved in supporting community needs. The foundation builds on the company's history of community involvement by globally expanding Black & Veatch's overall philanthropic role, involvement and impact in our communities.

About Black & Veatch

Black & Veatch is a 100-percent employee-owned global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a more than 100-year track record of innovation in sustainable infrastructure. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Follow us on and on social media.

About Children's Mercy Kansas City

Founded in 1897, Children's Mercy is a leading independent children's health organization dedicated to holistic care, translational research, educating caregivers and breakthrough innovation to create a world of well-being for all children. With not-for-profit hospitals in Missouri and Kansas, and numerous specialty clinics in both states, Children's Mercy provides the highest level of care for children from birth through the age of 21. U.S. News & World Report has repeatedly ranked Children's Mercy as one of“America's Best Children's Hospitals.” For the fifth consecutive time in a row, Children's Mercy has achieved Magnet nursing designation, awarded to only about 8% of all hospitals nationally, for excellence in quality care. More than 850 pediatric subspecialists, researchers and faculty across more than 40 subspecialties are actively involved in clinical care, pediatric research and education of the next generation of pediatric subspecialists. Visit Children's Mercy and the Children's Mercy Research Institute to learn more, and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube for the latest news and videos.

