Apple Macos 14 Sonoma Released: Here's How You Can Download It

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Apple finally released macOS Sonoma for compatible Macs on Tuesday. Over macOS Venture, the update provides a number of additional functional and lifestyle improvements.

Now, while it is simple to install on your Mac, not everyone will understand how to use it, especially those who are unfamiliar with Mac machines. So, for a comprehensive tutorial on downloading macOS Sonoma:

How to download macOS Sonoma?



Open System Settings first.

Next, select Software Update under General.

Your Mac will now check for new updates when you access the Software Update section.

Click "Upgrade Now" after the macOS Sonoma update arrives.

Enter your Mac password after accepting the conditions.

Connect a charger to your Mac while the update is executing if the battery is low. Generally speaking, it's best to keep your battery charged when installing a significant update. Your internet speed will influence the updating time. It will take a while to process when it has finished downloading.

macOS 14 Sonoma adds a number of new features, including enhanced autocorrection, desktop widget support, greater PDF and note integration, and a new performance-enhancing Game Mode.

macOS 14 Sonoma is available for the following Macs:



iMac: 2019 and later

iMac Pro: 2017

Mac Pro: 2019 and later

Mac Studio: 2022 and later

Mac Mini: 2018 and later

MacBook Air: 2018 and later MacBook Pro: 2018 and later

