Apple Iphone 14 Available For Rs 34,399 Ahead Of Flipkart Sale 2023; Check Deal Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Buyers of the Apple iPhone 14 are impatiently awaiting the start of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. Those looking to purchase old flagship iPhone models are drawn to the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale. In the last couple of years, the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale has seen a phenomenal reaction for the Apple iPhone 13 and Apple iPhone 12, and this year, the Apple iPhone 14 is anticipated to be offered at an extraordinary price. In advance of the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, the Apple iPhone 14 is being offered on the website at a steep price.



The Apple iPhone 14 is available on Flipkart for only Rs 34,399 after receiving a Rs 35,501 discount. Due to its similarities to the Apple iPhone 13, the Apple iPhone 14 struggled to gain traction immediately after its release. After receiving a discount in sales on Flipkart and Amazon, the iPhone 14 attracted some interest from customers.



To recall, the Apple iPhone 14 was launched last year along with Apple iPhone 14 Pro and Plus at a starting price of Rs 79,900. The 256GB and 512GB storage variants of Apple iPhone 14 are now priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 99,900 respectively.

The current list price for the Apple iPhone 14 is Rs 64,999, saving Rs 4,901 compared to the official retail pricing. In addition, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 30,600 back when you trade in an old smartphone. This indicates that the Apple iPhone 14 is now available on Flipkart for Rs 34,399 after all bank incentives and discounts totaling Rs 35,501.

The Apple iPhone 14 has a processor that is identical to the Apple iPhone 13, except it has more cores. The front of the device has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with a notch resembling that of the iPhone 13 and a 12MP camera for video calls and selfies. The phone has a dual camera arrangement with 12MP sensors on the back.



