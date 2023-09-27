Disha Patani Wishes Rumoured Beau Aleksandar Alex On His Birthday; Check Out Video

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Actress Disha Patani has often been spotted on dates and attending parties with fitness trainer

Aleksandar Alex Ilic. Although the two never disclosed their relationship status, they keep sharing pictures with each other on social media. Today, yet again Disha shared a video of Aleksandar on her Instagram story and wished him on his birthday.

The actress uploaded a funny candid video of Aleksandar dancing and she put a happy birthday sticker on his head as a crown, as well as numerous other birthday filters.

The video

Aleksandar Alex Ilic can be seen in casual athleisure gear and replicating some eccentric dancing moves. He also laughs as he looks into the cameras, and the video appears to have been made by Disha herself.







While the two have not spoken publicly about their relationship, they have frequently been spotted together, and many of their posts have led to speculation among their fans.



Aleksandar got a tattoo of Disha's face on his arm a while ago, and the actress reacted to it. Disha thanked him and expressed how moved she was by his gift. The actress captioned a photo of Alexandar with his tattoo, "I'm so touched aiexii." "I'm so grateful to have you as a friend. #bff."

On the work front,

Disha recently made her directorial debut with the song Kyun Karu Fikar.

Disha has films lined up such as Yodha along with Sidharth Malhotra,

Kanguva,

and Suriya 42.



Aleksandar, on the other hand, is a model, actor, and fitness enthusiast. He now lives in Mumbai and was seen in the web series Chameleon.