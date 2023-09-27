Blue Flame Kitchen Announces The Launch Of BFK Express

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Flame Kitchen (BFK) is pleased to officially announce the introduction of its grocer program, Blue Flame Kitchen Express (BFK Express), a line of ready-made meals inspired by its Red Seal Chefs. BFK Express provides healthy, convenient meal options without compromising BFK's culinary experience and quality.

A trusted name for more than 95 years, BFK is proud to launch this new product offering with several retail partnerships throughout Canada to offer the ready-made meals in select retail and online locations, including Circle K , Calgary Co-op , Blush Lane and Spud.ca . All meals available at these retailers are made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients and are prepared and packaged locally in Calgary.

“We are thrilled to expand BFK to our customers who are looking for meal options that are both convenient and healthy,” said Chef J.P. Gerritsen, Manager, Culinary Programs.“As we continue to partner with retailers to expand the availability of our products across the country, we are excited for our customers to experience BFK Express and taste the difference that locally sourced ingredients make.”

Through its partnership with Circle K, BFK Express will provide its customers with healthy offerings in 30 locations across Alberta, as well as various other locations throughout Western Canada.

In addition to the official launch of its BFK Express product line, Blue Flame Kitchen is busy preparing for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday season with its ever-popular feast back by popular demand. These delectable meals are prepared by Red Seal Chefs and can be ordered and picked up at its Calgary location, giving busy homeowners one less thing to prepare for their Thanksgiving festivities. Customers can mix and match their meal choices, selecting everything from turkey, brown butter potatoes, cranberry pecan stuffing and much more. Pre-orders can be made until October 4.

Customers looking for other options to elevate their holiday dinners can also find a host of tantalizing side dishes to complement their meal at their local grocery stores including mashed potatoes, stuffing, yams and cranberry sauce, all of which are pre-made and ready to serve to family and friends. These specialty sides will be available at select Calgary Co-op locations and will also be available on Spud.ca for at-home delivery.

For more information about BFK and BFK Express, please visit the website .

About Blue Flame Kitchen

Since 1929, ATCO's Blue Flame Kitchen has been sharing recipes and advice with Albertans. Its inception began with helping homemakers get the best results when using natural gas. Back then, it was an exciting and new fuel for most Albertans. Today, Blue Flame Kitchen has evolved to include a state-of-the-art Learning Centre and café for classes, catering and events, all run with a team of world-class Red Seal Chefs.

Meet the Rümi Family of Brands

Through Rümi , ATCOenergy and Blue Flame Kitchen , the Rümi family of brands helps Albertans love the places they live. We can keep your home powered up, make sure everything in it is working as it should, and fill your table with delicious ready-made meals to share with your loved ones.

