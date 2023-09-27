WHO urges nations to ban smoking, vaping in schools to protect youth

(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a call on Tuesday, urging countries to prohibit smoking and vaping within school premises to safeguard the well-being of young individuals. WHO emphasized that the tobacco industry persistently focuses its efforts on attracting young people, noting that a significant majority, specifically nine out of 10 smokers, initiate this habit before turning 18. The organization made this appeal while introducing a new guide and toolkit designed to aid in safeguarding children's health as they return to school, particularly relevant for many countries.



"Products have also been made more affordable for young people through the sale of single-use cigarettes and e-cigarettes, which typically lack health warnings," the UN agency cautioned.



"Whether sitting in class, playing games outside, or waiting at the school bus stop, we must protect young people from deadly second-hand smoke and toxic e-cigarette emissions as well as ads promoting these products," stated Ruediger Krech, WHO's Health Promotion Director.



The recently introduced guide and toolkit serve as instructional materials for schools aiming to create nicotine and tobacco-free environments on their premises. These resources offer detailed, step-by-step guidance on accomplishing this objective through a comprehensive "whole-school" approach, which engages teachers, staff, students, parents, and various stakeholders in the process.

