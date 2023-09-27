Manipur News: 'Sack Incompetent CM', Mallikarjun Kharge's Advice To Control Ongoing Violence

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing violence situation in Manipur. He demanded that BJP's 'incompetent' chief minister should be sacked.

Kharge also alleged that the violence against women and children has been weaponized and accused the BJP of turning Manipur into a battlefield.In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress leader said,“For 147 days, people of Manipur are suffering, but PM Modi does not have time to visit the state. The horrific images of students being targeted in this violence have once again shocked the entire nation.”\"It is now apparent that violence against women and children was weaponized in this strife. The beautiful state of Manipur has been turned into a battlefield, all because of the BJP,\" he said.\"High time, PM Modi sacks BJP's incompetent Manipur Chief Minister. This would be the first step to control any further turmoil,\" Kharge added.

Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights! Click here!The Congress has been targeting the BJP-led central government on the issue of Manipur violence and has been questioning why the prime minister has not visited the violence-hit state.Also Read: Live updates on Manipur violence newsPhotos of two students, previously reported missing since July 2023, emerged on social media platforms. The deceased teens, identified as Hijam Linthoingambi, 17, and Phijam Hemjit, 20. The pictures displayed the duo in what appears to be a makeshift jungle camp.The state government has promised“swift and decisive\" action against the perpetrators behind the abduction and murder of these two students. The authorities also called for public restraint, urging citizens to let the professionals conduct the investigation. The police are collaborating with central security agencies to uncover the full details of this tragic incident.Since May, the state has been gripped by widespread violence following a high court directive. The court order advised the state government to contemplate including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST), sparking ethnic clashes. Over 170 people have lost their lives in the unrest, with many more sustaining injuries.

MENAFN27092023007365015876ID1107150018