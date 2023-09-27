(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Pop singer Taylor Swift who has been ruling the music industry since 2006 revealed her prior albums with The Eras Tour while re-recording some of her old tracks. Here are 7 popular ones from her tour.



7 best songs from Taylor Swift's Eras tour

Taylor Swift's 2017 release 'Reputation' was said to be her comeback album.



Taylor Swift's 'Speak Now' album includes 14 tracks.

Taylor Swift's song 'Lover' will walk one through a romantic gaze.

Taylor Swift's song '1989' is said to be about

her short-lived romance with Harry Styles.



Taylor Swift's 2008 album 'Fearless' marked a shift from country to a more pop-infused genre.



Taylor Swift's debut album was released in 2006 which depicted her adolescent turmoil, heartbreak, and love life with songs like 'Teardrops on My Guitar' and 'Tim McGraw'.

