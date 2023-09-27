(MENAFN) As part of the current negotiation with Ukraine as well as other investors, the United States gave a suggested list of superiority overhauls for talk and feedback at the Multi-Donor Coordination Platform in Brussels.



This is highlighted in the report on the suggested list of superiority overhauls by the US Embassy in Ukraine.



“This list was provided as a basis for consultation with the Government of Ukraine and key partners as part of our enduring support to Ukraine and its efforts to integrate into Europe, a goal the United States strongly supports. The aim of the effort is to prioritize and consolidate reform steps with Ukraine and among key stakeholders,” the report mentions.



The Embassy stresses that Leader Biden declared in his White House conference with Leader Zelensky, “Just as we are committed to helping the Ukrainian people defend themselves now, we’re also committed to helping them recover and rebuild for the future, including supporting reforms that are going to combat corruption, creating an environment where businesses can thrive and where American and European businesses want to invest.”

