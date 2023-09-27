Nmoq, MIA, And Fire Station Wins Award For Best Environmental Practices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Three museums in Qatar were recently recognized for their sustainable practices.

The National Museum of Qatar, the Museum of Islamic Art, and the Fire Station bagged the 'Green Apple Awards For Best Environmental Practices 2023' in the Carbon Management category. This prize was presented by The Green Organisation in the United Kingdom.

In a social media post, Qatar Museums hailed the achievement, stating: "This internationally recognized award for sustainability actions is yet another significant milestone on our sustainability journey."

The Green Organisation was established in 1994 as an international, independent, non-profit, non-political, environment group, dedicated to recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world.