Nmoq, MIA, And Fire Station Wins Award For Best Environmental Practices

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online
Doha, Qatar: Three museums in Qatar were recently recognized for their sustainable practices.
The National Museum of Qatar, the Museum of Islamic Art, and the Fire Station bagged the 'Green Apple Awards For Best Environmental Practices 2023' in the Carbon Management category. This prize was presented by The Green Organisation in the United Kingdom.
In a social media post, Qatar Museums hailed the achievement, stating: "This internationally recognized award for sustainability actions is yet another significant milestone on our sustainability journey."
The Green Organisation was established in 1994 as an international, independent, non-profit, non-political, environment group, dedicated to recognising, rewarding and promoting environmental best practice around the world.
MENAFN27092023000063011010ID1107149681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.