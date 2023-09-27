Gaudin Motor Company Breaks Ground On Brand

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Henderson, Nevada Sep 26, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

On Monday, Sept. 25, Gaudin Motor Company broke ground on Porsche Center Henderson dealership location located at 7779 Eastgate Road, Henderson, NV 89011. Set for completion in Fall 2025, the LEED certified project is set to become the largest Porsche dealership in Nevada featuring innovative technology with more solar generating capacity than all the dealerships in state combined.

“We are thrilled to announce a brand-new chapter in our storied legacy in Southern Nevada,” said Gary Ackerman, owner of Gaudin Motor Company.“It was a double special day as today would have been my dad Don Ackerman's 97th Birthday and it only seemed appropriate to celebrate the start of our newest dealership in his memory.”

Guests of Porsche Center Henderson will enjoy experiences such as:



Bespoke Porsche Fitting Lounge

Carrera Café

Climate-controlled service drive

Luxurious Owner's Collection for your private Porsche delivery experience

Multiple experience areas such as Classic, Motorsport, E-Performance, and Lifestyle

Porsche Kids Lounge Public and private special event spaces

Spanning over 105,000 square-feet, the four-story project will feature a two-level vehicle showroom with 22,659

and 23,547 square-feet of display space in addition to 24 service and detail bays and covered rooftop parking.

Porsche Center Henderson will be hiring for 50 positions in the upcoming months.

For additional information on the history of Gaudin Motor Company, each of its dealership locations and upcoming events, please visit .

Link to hi-res images (Images courtesy of Gaudin Motor Company)

About Gaudin Motor Company

Gaudin Motor Company is a family-owned and operated automotive company that was founded in 1922, and is now made up of three Las Vegas locations: Gaudin Ford, Ford Country, Gaudin Porsche of Las Vegas. All dealerships boast state-of-the-art showrooms, qualified, passionate team members and a quickly growing collection of national awards.

Media Contacts

Terri Maruca

Kirvin Doak Communications