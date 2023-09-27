(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) New Acer Nitro V 15 Laptop Makes Gaming More Accessible







26 September 2023: Acer today unveiled the Acer Nitro V 15 gaming laptop, featuring 13th Gen i5 and i7 processors and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 40 Series GPUs. The new Windows 11-based Nitro V 15 gets a boost with the availability of 8 GB / 16 GB RAM and 512 GB / 1 TB SSD for smooth, worry-free gaming, offering fast boot time and plenty of space for apps, files and games.



Digital worlds seamlessly unfold when playing on the Acer Nitro V 15's vibrant Full HD display with a lightning-fast refresh rate of up to 165 Hz and paired with DTS® X: Ultra's pinpoint sound accuracy. Thanks to the 15-inch gaming laptop's dual fan and exhaust system, the battle-ready internals are kept cool and let players dive deep into any gaming dimension without breaking a sweat.



Optimal Performance for Adrenaline-charged Gaming

The Acer Nitro V 15 is shipped with 13th Gen i5 and i7 Processors, designed with the latest hybrid architecture to deliver premium gaming, creating, video editing, and multi-tasking, even when on the go. Equipped with a wide range of GPU's (from 4GB NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 2050 to 6GB NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4050), gamers are treated to lifelike virtual scenes as the device's GPU delivers power-efficient and AI-powered rendering capabilities with DLSS 3 and ray tracing.

To ensure the Acer Nitro V 15 is optimized throughout long gaming sessions, the device houses a tandem of fans rotating in sync and a dual-intake cooling system that draws in air from the keyboard and bottom cover, then expels heat through various vents strategically located on its sides and rear.



Game More, Do More with No Limits

Gamers' viewing senses are indulged on its 15.6-inch (16:9) FHD IPS screen with up to 165 Hz refresh rate, 3 ms overdrive response time, and 82% screen-to-body ratio. Users can also make the most of their gaming experiences with DTS:X Ultra's immersive audio technology that features enhanced sound placement, acoustics, and fine-tuned sound modes to suit various game genres. To maximize the features when communicating outside the gaming realm, the Nitro V 15 is embedded with Acer's AI-backed solutions including Acer Purified View and Acer Purified VoiceTM technology for optimized video calls.





Users stay in control with the NitroSenseTM utility app, allowing customization of game settings, and hardware performance conveniently at their fingertips. Connectivity-wise, players are given the edge with Wi-Fi 6 support and a full range of peripherals including an all-around ThunderboltTM 4 port for charging, data transfer, and video display. The Acer Nitro V 15 also comes with one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, providing access to hundreds of popular game titles to choose from.



Pricing and Availability

The Nitro V 15 (ANV15-51) will be available in the Middle East starting from October

UAE – AED 3,699, KSA – SAR 3,699

