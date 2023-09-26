WASTE PRO APPROVES DOUGLAS USA PRIMER HANDOUT ON HOW COLUMBUS CITIZENS SHOULD DISPOSE OF LARGE HOUSEHOLD ITEMS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Waste Pro Large Household Items Disposal Primer Describes Where City of Columbus Citizens Can Dispose of Unwanted Items Not Suitable for Garbage Collection

- Doug Kilarski, Senior Analyst, Author, Editor, FacilitatorCOLUMBUS, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The DOUGLAS USA LLC – CONSULTANCY (DOUGLAS USA) announces that Waste Pro approves the DOUGLAS USA primer handout on how City of Columbus citizens should dispose of large household items. The new Waste Pro primer handout describes where City of Columbus citizens, with proof of residency, can dispose of furniture, mattresses, carpet, appliances, and tires for free from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday at its 1600 12th Avenue South location, and electronics like computers, keyboards, and televisions for a five-dollar fee from 7:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at its 701 6th Street South location. The City of Columbus website will provide the Waste Pro large household items disposal primer as a download."We created the new Waste Pro primer because the City of Columbus does not pick up large household goods, and citizens need to know that a viable solution exists for their unwanted goods.," says Doug Kilarski, senior analyst, author, editor, and facilitator at DOUGLAS USA and co-chairperson of Pick It Up! Possum Town . "These items must not be left curbside on City of Columbus streets because they are unsuitable for regular garbage pickup." If residents leave these items on the curbside in the future, they will violate city ordinances and become subject to warnings and possible fines."The need for instructions on properly disposing of large household goods arose during planning for the upcoming Keep Columbus Beautiful Tired of Tires clean-up event on Saturday, October 28th, from 8 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. In preparation for the event and beginning immediately, the City of Columbus asks citizens to help locate unwanted and illegally dumped tires in the community. Motivated citizens should alert SASHA JAMES or VERONICA STEWART of Keep Columbus Beautiful and the City of Columbus Code Enforcement Department of unwanted tires to pick up during the October 28th tire harvesting event and their knowledge of illegally dumped tires in the community. Citizens can put tires safely on their property's curb no sooner than Friday, October 27th, and coordinate their pickup with the City of Columbus Code Enforcement Department.Please forward this information to The City of Columbus Code Enforcement Department at 1621 Main Street, P.O. Box 1408, Columbus, MS 39701, SASHA JAMES Office: 662-245-5063, or VERONICA STEWART Office: 662-245-5070, Cell: 662-364-0002, .Pick It Up! Possum Town and Keep Columbus Beautiful work together to keep Columbus, Mississippi, clean and beautiful and seek community-minded volunteers for this and future litter clean-up and beautification projects. Citizens unable to participate in the Tired of Tires event are encouraged to use this day to clean their yards, properties, homes, and businesses.Citizens are further encouraged to communicate the need for a clean and beautiful Columbus by sharing their knowledge of this and future clean-up projects, liking and sharing social posts on Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor, and Instagram, and directly communicating its value and purpose with friends, family, and coworkers.The latest Keep Columbus Beautiful and Pick It Up! Possum Town project information is available on Facebook. The quintessential missions of Keep Columbus Beautiful and Pick It Up! Possum Town is to bring about and sustain a cleaner Columbus. Their efforts are not limited to picking up trash but to keeping Columbus cleaner, more presentable, healthful, and safer for residents, visitors, and travelers for generations to come.About DOUGLAS USA LLCEstablished in 1993, the DOUGLAS USA CONSULTANCY is a woman-owned business that enables organizations to be more recognized, likable, marketable, revered, understood, profitable, and customer-centric.DOUGLAS USA authors powerful and visual storytelling, industry-specific content, and identity positioning that adds personality to brands. In conjunction, it delivers caring and loyal customers in diverse industries with thought-provoking images, differentiating and informative messaging, and branded symbols in artful ways that make products, services, and their value more believable, credible, and better known than competitors.DOUGLAS USA produces definable results across dozens of industries in the best of times, during rapid market shifts, and when a crisis needs fact-based and timely responses strengthened with top-down-aligned management. Its unquestionable business insight, experience, and capabilities prove highly beneficial to launches and the promotion of candidates, cities, organizations, products, projects, relationships, government entities, reputations, and services.

