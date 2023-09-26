National Gymnasts To Compete In Artistic Gymnastics World Championships

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijani gymnasts will compete at the 52th Artistic Gymnastics World Championships to be held in Belgium.

The championships will take place in Antwerp from September 30 to October 8, Azernews reports.

Nikita Simonov, Ivan Tikhonov, Nazanin Teymurova and Samira Kahramanova will represent country at the tournament.

Founded in 1956, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation comprises seven gymnastics disciplines recognized by the International Federation of Gymnastics (FIG).

The federation has been experiencing a revival since 2002. The restructured federation has brought gymnastics to a completely new level. The high-level organization of the gymnastics events did not remain unnoticed.

The International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) has included the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in the list of meritorious federations.

For many years, the AGF has been included in the FIG list of the Top 10 gymnastics federations.

From 2014 to 2019, the Azerbaijani Gymnastics Federation was included in the list of FIG's 10 strongest federations and for the last three years, it has topped the list.