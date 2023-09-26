Former Romanian Deputy PM Sends Letter To Azerbaijani President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Former Deputy Prime Minister of Romania, and the member of the
Nizami Ganjavi International Center Ana Birchall sent a letter to
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.
The letter reads:
"His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of
Azerbaijan
Dear Mr. President,
I congratulate you on reclaiming the internationally accepted
and recognized territories of Azerbaijan and giving a chance to the
region finally to step in to the new possibilities of prosperity
and development of South Caucasus.
Mr. President, your vision and commitment to the development
ties with EU, supporting Ukraine, respect to the nations with
different cultures and religions is very important for us.
In particular, please allow me, Mr. President, to thank you for
always supporting and deepening the strategic partnership between
Romania and Azerbaijan, a partnership that you know it is very dear
to my heart.
Looking forward to seeing Your Excellency at our annual Global
Baku Forum.
Best regards,
Ana Birchall,
Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Justice, Romania
2018-2019,
Member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center"
MENAFN26092023000195011045ID1107146511
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.