stc continues its ‘inspireU’ initiative

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait City, September 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, is pleased to continue the activities of the first phase of the ‘inspireU’ initiative, an entrepreneurial state-of-the-art incubator and accelerator designed to support start-ups and SMEs. ‘InspireU’ in Kuwait falls under stc’s ‘Weyak’ umbrella that focuses on supporting Kuwaiti SMEs and start-ups as well as other Kuwait-based innovative concepts.

As this the 10th intake of inspireU program hosted by stc, 3 start-ups were selected from the Kuwaiti market based on the criteria defined under the program to be among the 20 companies participating in the tenth edition of the inspireU program. Following the selection process, the start-ups will then go through a rigorous 6-month training camp in order to accelerate their growth and define the key objectives that will propel their business models forward. Additionally, the start-ups will visit the inspireU location in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia where they will attend intensive courses that will assist them in reaching their desired growth trajectories.

InspireU provides entrepreneurs with workspaces in both Kuwait and Saudi Arabia and assists in obtaining permits and licenses for winning projects in addition to providing practical guidance and targeted trainings. Winning projects will have access to several networking opportunities through participation and visits to international conferences. In addition, inspireU provides financial support to enable start-ups to realize their ideas and dreams.

Danah AlJasem, General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, said, “It brings us great joy to shortlist the 3 winning projects in our first edition of the inspireU program in Kuwait which is a program that has been running for 10 years by stc group. “inspireU” falls in line with the core objectives behind our ‘Weyak” SME and entrepreneurship initiative, as stc is a strong supporter of Kuwaiti SMEs and start-ups, especially those who implement their digital transformation strategies to innovate and streamline their operations.”

AlJasem added” We are proud to launch “inspireU” in Kuwait and to witness the successful turnout of this initiative, and we would like to congratulate and wish the shortlisted projects the best of luck in their training camp and overall journey.”

AlJasem concluded, “stc has designed an innovative CSR framework that enables the Company to support various projects and initiatives within Kuwait, while playing a role in stimulating the economy. Amongst the key pillars defined under our CSR program, we have dedicated a special focus on empowering entrepreneurs, SMEs and start-ups in different ways, such as the inspireU program. We believe in the true potential behind these ventures, and the constructive role they can play in making lasting and sustainable differences within our community. Moving forward, stc will continue to leverage its network and expertise to organize platforms that can bolster these ventures by providing supportive outlets for long-term success.”

Cadre 1

Name: Rami Abu Jaber

Project Name: VeryAlity

About VeryAlity:

The first platform of its kind that connects smartwatches with video game characters. Users can upgrade their game characters by exercising in real life.

Our experience with InspireU:

We received interest from various investors, worked with major companies, and participated in one of the largest video game conventions in the world, all in just the first week! The program exceeded all our expectations.



Cader 2



Founder: Ali Abbas

Co-founder: Mehdi Al-Mousawi

Project Name: Sparts

About the Program: Keep your car safe with "Sparts"!

Overview:

"Sparts" App: The first application in Kuwait for car services and spare parts

The "Sparts" app represents a revolutionary step in the car services and spare parts industry in Kuwait. Thanks to the power of technology and continuous development, the app offers a reliable platform that meets a range of car-related needs.

Our experience with InspireU:

We are deeply grateful to the InspireU team for their boundless generosity. They provided us with a professional work environment, with valuable trainings from day one. We are confident that success and excellence will be the fruits of this dedication.



Cadre 3

Khalid Al Busairi

Delicon Logistics Solutions

Overview:

Delicon Logistics Solutions is a cloud platform that assists companies in managing local delivery orders, shipments, storage, and e-commerce. It also offers software solutions for logistics service providers.

Quote:

We are pleased with our decision to participate in the InspireU program. As a founder of a startup, I see it as a rare and exceptional opportunity that has allowed us to accelerate our growth, access invaluable resources, and connect with a network of mentors and fellow entrepreneurs. This experience truly changed the game for our company, propelling us towards success in ways we couldn't have achieved on our own.



The Company has supported the SME segment by providing easier access to a range of tools that can support the stimulation of organic growth in cost-efficient ways. In support of the sector, stc collaborated with various entities and organized numerous activities that aimed to shed light on the achievements of local entrepreneurs, SMEs, and start-ups in Kuwait. To support the surrounding community and empower the youth, stc is always keen to collaborate with both the private and public sectors to create a wider impact in supporting the local economy by backing innovative initiatives.

