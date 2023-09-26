Azerbaijan Permits Arrival Of Helicopter With Medical Staff From Armenia To Karabakh

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. A helicopter
with medical team was allowed to arrive in Karabakh, from Armenia,
Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign
Policy Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmet
Hajiyev wrote on "X" (Twitter), Trend reports.
The helicopter was allowed to take aboard people in need of
medical assistance, as well as provide treatment on the ground.
Hajiyev said, in particular, personnel were sent to treat burns.
Additionally, food supply was delivered to the area.
"We are currently working on providing ICRC with exceptional
access through Gorus-Gafan-Eyvazli-Fuzuli-Shusha-Khankandi road for
medical evacuations and aid delivery," added the official.
To provide assistance to the people injured in an explosion at a
filling station near the city of Khankendi, another ambulance with
burn-treating medical supplies, spare clothes, gloves, and
pharmaceutical products for 200 people was dispatched via the
Aghdam-Asgaran-Khankendi Road on September 26.
In accordance with the request made by the representatives of
the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan
at the meeting held in Yevlakh on September 21, 2023, four trucks
with a total of 40 tons of flour, sanitary products, and bedding
for 500 people have been sent as well.
An explosion occurred on September 25, 2023, at the filling
station near the city of Khankendi. The incident has reportedly
left many killed and wounded.
