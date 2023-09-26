India Vs Australia 2023: Virender Sehwag Offers Advice To Gill; 'Make The Most Of Your Form'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In India's resounding victory over Australia in the second ODI, Shubman Gill was one of the standout performers, showcasing his prowess with the bat. India convincingly defeated Australia by 99 runs (DLS method) in a rain-affected ODI on Sunday, securing a 2-0 series lead. Shubman Gill was among the batsmen who illuminated the match, as India posted a formidable total of 399 for 5 in 50 overs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore. The right-handed batsman crafted a superb innings of 104 runs off 97 balls, featuring 6 fours and 4 sixes. Despite Gill's century, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag expressed reservations about his performance and suggested that he could have extended his innings further.

Sehwag remarked, "He may have missed out previously, but he ensured he reached a century today. Nevertheless, given his current form, he had the potential to score 160 or even 180. Presently, he is only 25 years old. If he had scored 200 today, he wouldn't have been fatigued and could have contributed in the field as well. At the age of 30, recovery becomes more challenging. Therefore, it is advisable to amass substantial runs at this stage."

The former Indian opener added, "When you are in exceptional form and consistently scoring runs, it's crucial not to squander your wicket. When he was dismissed, there were still 18 overs to play. If he had continued for another 9-10 overs, he might have achieved his second double hundred. Rohit Sharma has recorded three double centuries, and Gill had the opportunity to follow suit today. This ground has witnessed a double century by a player named Sehwag, as it is conducive to such monumental scores."

