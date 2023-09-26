White house declares Menendez accusation 'serious matter' as he refuses to step down

(MENAFN) Senator Bob Menendez's latest accusation on bribery charges is a "serious matter," the White House declared on Monday as the senior senator refused requests to step down.



Representative Karine Jean-Pierre informed journalists: "We see this as a serious matter, I think. And we believe the senator stepping down from his chairmanship was obviously the right thing to do."



"As it relates to anything else, any decision that he has to make, that's certainly going to be up to him and the Senate leadership to decide. But of course, we see this as a serious matter, and I'm just going to leave it there for now," she continued.



Previously on Monday, Menendez strongly rebuffed requests from fellow Democrats to quit from Congress following he was accused for a second time past week.



Speaking to journalists in his native New Jersey, Menendez preserved his guiltlessness, declaring "prosecutors get it wrong sometimes," and emphasized that "the court of public opinion is no substitute for our revered justice system."

