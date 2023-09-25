(MENAFN- Baystreet.ca) S&P Rises Slightly to Overcome Recent Slump













Advertisment





The S&P 500 edged slightly higher Monday as the 10-year Treasury rose to kick off the final week in a September that has seen big losses so far.

The Dow Jones Industrials climbed to within 7.17 points of breakeven mid-Monday to 33,956.67.

The S&P 500 grabbed 11.14 points to 4,331.20.

The NASDAQ index gained 43.87 points to 13,255.68.

Chemical giant Dow was the best-performing member of the 30-stock index, last rising 1.5% after an upgrade from JPMorgan. Energy was the biggest gainer in the S&P 500, up by 1%.

Elsewhere, Amazon shares climbed more than 1% after the online retail giant said Monday it will invest up to $4 billion in artificial intelligence firm Anthropic. Apple was up by nearly 1%. Shares of Nvidia advanced more than 1%.

The S&P 500 has fallen more than 4% in September, on pace for its second straight losing month and its worst month since December. The tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite is down 6% in September as growth stocks bore the brunt of the selloff, also headed for its biggest monthly loss since December. The blue-chip Dow is off by a more modest 2% this month.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury staggered, raising yields to 4.53% from Friday's 4.43%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices dipped 54 cents to $89.49 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices removed $8.40 to $1,937.20 U.S. an ounce.





















MENAFN25092023000212011056ID1107137134