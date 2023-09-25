United States (U.S.) Consulate Welcomes Maya Azucena As Co-Producer For Stars And Legends Reality Show

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Critically acclaimed American recording artist and songwriter Maya Azucena will join the upcoming Nigerian reality TV show,“Stars and Legends,” as a co-producer.

Supported by the U.S. Consulate General in Lagos, the reality TV show is set to captivate Nigerian audiences and inspire aspiring creative industry talents from across the country.

With her invaluable industry experience and passion for nurturing emerging talent, Maya will play a pivotal role in shaping the contestants' journeys as they embark on a quest for success in Nigeria's vibrant entertainment industry.

“Stars and Legends will be more than just another talent show,” says Maya.“It will celebrate Nigeria's young entrepreneurs and nurture universal business skills through the arts. This will help to create an enabling environment for them to excel and reach their full potential.”

U.S. Consulate Public Affairs Officer Joe Kruzich welcomed Maya's participation in the Stars and Legends reality TV show.

“We are excited to welcome Maya Azucena to Nigeria for the first time and collaborate with Stars and Legends to empower budding talents looking to break into the entertainment business. This collaboration underlines the U.S. government's commitment to fostering entrepreneurship in Nigeria's vibrant arts and creative industries,” Kruzich added.

Creator/Executive Producer of Stars and Legends reality TV show, Samuel Peterson, described Maya as an accomplished singer, cultural ambassador, and advocate for youth empowerment.“I believe Maya is an incredible performer and, with her diverse experience in the entertainment field, she reflects my vision for Stars and Legends. I believe she will be a huge asset to our Stars and Legends team,” he added.

Maya has toured over 40 countries including Tanzania, South Africa and Lesotho and has collaborated with stars from Croatia, Turkey, Italy, India; notably performing on a Grammy Award-winning collaboration with Jamaican-American musician, Stephen Marley.

In addition to producing and hosting many live shows in America, Maya is also a published writer, and has lent her voice to themes of women and youth empowerment with songs like“Fearless,”“Prettiest” and her latest,“I Am Enough.”

As part of the TV show, Maya and Peterson, alongside leading Nigerian artistes such as renowned flutist and former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria, Dr. Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli; and celebrated singer, producer & song writer Cobhams Asuquo, will conduct the Stars and Legends“Becoming” Masterclass at the University of Lagos for college students.

The overarching objective of the workshops, scheduled to begin on October 6, is to equip participants with the skills, knowledge, and opportunities required to thrive in the competitive creative industry. Stars and Legends is currently in pre-production and will be rolling out the“Audition Phase” of the TV show soon. Young Nigerians aged 18 to 30 interested in participating in the reality TV show can apply at no cost by filling out the application form via

.

On October 14, there will be a“Maya Azucena with Stars and Legends” concert at

Terra Kulture in Lagos with special guest performance by the Nigerian Army Band and host of other Nigerian artistes. Members of the public interested in attending the concert can register to save a seat at

.

The Stars and Legends Reality TV Show is supported in part through a public diplomacy grant from the U.S. Consulate General Lagos and showcases the United States' strong commitment to strengthening cultural exchange between the people of Nigeria and the United States. Lucozade Boost, Show Gear Limited and the National Association of Nigeria Students have also supported the upcoming reality show.

