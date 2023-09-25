(MENAFN- KNN India) IIM Sambalpur Bags $2 Million Funding For Setting Up Incubation Centre

Sambalpur, Sept 25 (KNN) The Indian Institute of Management Sambalpur (IIM Sambalpur) has received USD 2 million from ESKYEN Ventures' Sushant Kumar to establish an incubation centre to promote start-ups and entrepreneurship.

IIM Sambalpur recently celebrated its ninth foundation day with the theme,“Accelerating Startup's Ecosystems”.







Kumar underscored the vital role of confidence in early investors like Ram Shriram, who was the first investor in

Google

and supported Larry Page and Sergey Brin, even during the company's unprofitable years. He said that the project's implementation will commence shortly.

An agreement was also signed between IIM Sambalpur and India Accelerator to build entrepreneurial capacity for incubates of the institute.



The ninth foundation day programme at IIM Sambalpur was addressed by

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.



Congratulating the institute, he praised the alliances and partnerships that IIM Sambalpur has formed with businesses like India Accelerator, SIDBI and

Flipkart

and highlighted their importance in fostering entrepreneurs and assisting the livelihoods of local weavers and craftsmen.



The education minister urged the students to use innovation, inclusivity and integrity - the three pillars of IIM Sambalpur - as their compass points in all their activities.

(KNN Bureau)