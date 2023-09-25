Qatar Strongly Condemns Tearing Copies Of Holly Quran In The Hague, Netherlands

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The State of Qatar strongly condemned the tearing of copies of the Holy Quran in front of a number of countries' embassies in the Dutch city of The Hague, considering this vile incident as a planned act of incitement and a serious provocation intended to stir up public opinion and inflame the feelings of Muslims.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs warned that allowing infringement of the Holy Quran under the pretext of freedom of expression fuels hatred and violence and threatens peaceful coexistence.

The Ministry stressed the State of Qatar's complete rejection of all forms of hate speech based on belief, race, or religion, and also warned that hate campaigns against Islam and Islamophobic speech have witnessed a dangerous escalation with the continued systematic calls to repeatedly target Muslims in the world.

The Ministry renewed the State of Qatar's full support for the values of tolerance and its keenness to establish the principles of international peace and security through dialogue and understanding. (QNA)

MENAFN25092023000067011011ID1107136643