Kuwait Participate In Jordan's First Cyber Security Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Sept 25, (KUNA) -- The first Cyber Security Summit held in Amman kicked off Monday with participation of Kuwait to discuss a range of key global cyber security topics.

Kuwait is represented by Head of the National Cybersecurity Center, Major General Retired Engineer Mohammad Bouarki, Parliament MPs and Member of the Arab Parliament Dr. Mohammad AL-Huwilah, Khaled Al-Mounes and Hamdan AL-Azmi.

Speaking to KUNA, Bouarki said that cyber security is now a way of life and is a personal responsibility especially since the danger of cyber security is now a reality which requires economic digital protection via establishing a secure environment in Kuwait enhanced by the experience of other countries.

He stressed on the importance of the center's participation in such event which elevates its expertise by exchanging ideas and experiences with other countries in this field>

In his opening speech, Head of Jordan National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Bassam Maharmeh said that the summit will discuss issues on cyber policies and strategies, cooperation mechanisms to confront international cyber risks and threats that countries and societies face, as well as learn about countries' related expertise and progress in achieving cybersecurity and digital safety.

On his part, Speaker of the Arab Parliament Adel Al-Asoomi said that the Arab Parliament pays great interest in cyber security since it is attached to digital economy and its vast spread globally making it a governmental priority and an inevitable protection tool organized by new legislations and qualified entities to enhance balance between protection of freedom and cyber attacks .

The summit, which is held under the patronage of Jordan Crown Prince Hussein and will focus on cloud security solutions, virus and malware protection, threat detection tools, security analytics, identity access management services, fraud prevention and penetration testing.

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Palestine, Egypt, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait are participating in the summit, to discuss local and international legal issues on data protection and significant impact of artificial intelligence on cybersecurity.(end)

