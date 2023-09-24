Around 350 People Isolated As Landslide Buries Road In Southern Switzerland

More

This content was published on Jun 16, 2023 Jun 16, 2023 A large section of the crumbling mountain above Brienz/Brinzauls broke off around midnight narrowly missing the village in southeastern Switzerland.

The rocks are estimated to have fallen onto the road from a height of about 200 metres at around 11 pm on Friday evening, Sven Fehler of the cantonal civil engineering office told the Keystone-SDA news agency.

After authorities flew over the air and inspected it, experts did not expect any further demolitions. Therefore, the clean-up work could already begin. However, the road in the Calanca Valley will be closed at least until Sunday evening.

As soon as the debris is removed from the road, it will be repaired and if everything goes according to plan, the authorities will be able to reopen the Calanca road on Sunday evening at the earliest.