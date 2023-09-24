Mikati increases Lebanon's weight of Syrian migrants at UN

(MENAFN) According to interim Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Lebanon is struggling to deal with the influx of refugees from Syria's civil conflict, and the issue would have an impact well beyond its boundaries.



He asked for a plan of action to a maintainable answer for the Syrian catastrophe ahead of “its repercussions spiral out of control”.



Mr Mikati stated at the 78th yearly session of the General Assembly in New York on Wednesday that “The negative repercussions of the Syrian displacement are deepening Lebanon’s crises, but Lebanon will not be the only victim.”



“The international community's response to this tragedy remains timid, falling short of an effective and sustainable solution.”



It is estimated that there are more Syrian refugees residing in Lebanon than the 805,000 who are officially registered there because the country stopped recording new arrivals in 2015.



Mr Mikati declared that “Lebanon's very existence” was warned by “the burden of successive waves of displacement.”

MENAFN24092023000045015839ID1107129790