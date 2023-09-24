Odisha: Hostel Student Finds Dead Frog In Food, College Reacts

The incident sparked widespread criticism online, with several social media users expressing their outrage at the college's food quality. In response to the growing backlash, KIIT took notice of the situation and promptly issued a notice addressing the matter. According to the notice, the college decided to penalize the mess provider by deducting one day's payment as a form of punishment.

Aaryansh, in a tweet, shed light on the situation at KIIT, an institution ranked 42nd among engineering colleges in India. He highlighted that parents invest approximately 17.5 lakhs to secure an engineering degree for their children at KIIT, yet the quality of food being served in the college's hostel fell far below acceptable standards. Sharing an image of the frog found within the meal, he expressed concerns about the exodus of Indian students to other countries in search of superior education and facilities.

Later, Aaryansh posted an update regarding the circular issued by the institute. Dated September 23, the notice was directed to the mess contractor and explicitly mentioned the "totally unhygienic" nature of the food being provided and the students' dissatisfaction with the lunch.

The notice further stated, "Therefore, one day payment for (Breakfast, Lunch, Snacks & Dinner) food items is hereby deducted as a token of punishment since this concerns the boarders' health and hygiene. Further, you are WARNED to be very much careful while preparing food for the boarders of your allotted hostels. You are again instructed to keep your kitchen, store, and food quality hygiene."