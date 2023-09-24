Philippines Accuses China Of Installing 'Floating Barrier' On Disputed Area

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- The Philippine coast guard on Sunday accused their Chinese counterparts of installing a "floating barrier" in the South China Sea's disputed area, stating that this has prevented the Filipinos from entering the area and fishing.
Philippine coast guard spokesperson Jay Tarriela said the floating barrier was discovered by Philippine vessels during a routine maritime patrol on Friday and measured around 300 meters.
"The Philippine coast guard and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources strongly condemn the China coast guard's installation of a floating barrier in the Southeast portion Scarborough Shoal which prevents Filipino fishing boats from entering the shoal and depriving them of their fishing and livelihood activities," Commodore Jay Tarriela posted on the X social media platform.
He said that the fishermen from the shoal are being blocked by the barrier and have been deprived of carrying out fishing and other livelihood activities, the statement added.
China seized Scarborough Shoal from the Philippines in mid-2012, triggering the arbitration case that the Philippines filed against China.
China's claim of sovereignty over about 90 percent of the South China Sea and has boosted its presence in the region, in particular through its coastguard especially in rich resources areas with Overlapping states such as Vietnam , Malesia, Brunei, Indonesia and Philippine. (end)
aab.jsy
MENAFN24092023000071011013ID1107129628
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.