End Of Separatism In Garabagh: Signing Peace And Border Agreements Is Best For Pashinyan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Abdul Karimkhanov
On September 20, the surrender of the Armenian separatists was
actually proclaimed, and on the conditions that Baku had repeatedly
put forward earlier. The question remains: what prevented the
Armenians from attacking them at least in August, and avoiding
casualties? And the answer can be immediately given - the
reluctance of a number of politicians to sacrifice their prestige
and status. In the end, they paid for all the deadliest
provocations. And the same“residents of Garabagh”. Following the
document of surrender, the question of the existence of“artsakh”
became closed.
According to Azernews, well-known Russian political analyst and
publicist Andrei Nikulin told Day.az that Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist measures put a
full stop to all the allegations of the separatist regime in
Azerbaijan's Garabagh economic region.
“The issues of ensuring the livelihoods of the population of
Garabagh within the framework of the Constitution of Azerbaijan,
spelled out in the text, indicate in simple language that there is
now no“administration”, no“newly elected president”, no
“self-defense forces”, but there is only a maximum - a commission
for the transfer of territories with the property. And there are
still people who now live not in“NKR”, but on Azerbaijani soil,
who have the right to receive Azerbaijani passports and exist
within the framework of the Azerbaijani legal system,” he said.
According to him, official Baku received exactly what it
demanded before the start of anti-terrorist measures.
“Why should Russian peacekeepers stay in Garabagh now? Most
likely, to ensure the transfer of control over the territory, the
disarmament of Armenian forces, and the removal of residents who do
not want to become Azerbaijani citizens to Armenia. After this,
there will be no point in deploying“peacekeepers”,” the political
analyst emphasized.
As the pundit noted, the very history of the existence of
“independent Artsakh” should be considered complete.
“But a long and sad tale begins about a new wave of Garabagh
refugees and the“Karabakh government in exile”, through which
Moscow will try to put pressure on internal Armenian politics, or
at least expects to do so. Unless, of course, Pashinyan succeeds in
reducing Russian influence in Armenia to zero," Nikulin added.
The Russian political scientist believes that Pashinyan will
raise the rhetoric of the need to break with Russia and that the
entire recent diplomatic history needs to be crossed out and
written from scratch.
“Moscow will continue to try to overthrow the intractable
Armenian leader and replace him with his protege. Both Yerevan and
Moscow will reproach each other for betrayal, but the verdict will
have to be made by the residents of Armenia, many of whom have
already formed their position,” he noted.
At the same time, our interlocutor continued, the
Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict itself is not over. There are still
issues of border demarcation, the notorious corridor to Nakhchivan,
and the signing of a peace treaty.
“The negotiation track will have to start from scratch. At least
that's what official Yerevan will say. Baku will continue the
already repeatedly applied and recognized successful practice of
forceful pressure,” he noted.
In conclusion, the Russian expert said that of the many
worst-case scenarios, the best for Pashinyan is the signing of all
peace and border agreements as quickly as possible, albeit
conceding in many respects to the Azerbaijani side.
“Because, as we have seen over the past three years, each
subsequent phase of the conflict and negotiations starts from the
worst positions for Yerevan. What can be achieved now will be
unattainable next spring. And the only thing that can be done now
is to solve, even if at a very high cost the issue of war, remove
by signing peace treaties and broad international guarantees for
the final document the risks of resuming Azerbaijani attacks on
direct Armenian territory, accept and accommodate refugees and
start writing the history of Armenia from scratch. Yes, this is a
difficult decision, but there are alternatives even harder,” Andrei
Nikulin concluded.