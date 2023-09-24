Qatar Beat Hong Kong In Handball In Preliminary Round Of Asian Games

Hangzhou: Qatar Handball Team's first match in the Preliminary Round of Group B in the 19th Asian Games, currently held in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, witnessed the presence of President of Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani and ended with the Qatar team's victory over the Hong Kong team with a score of (36/18).

The first half ended with the Qatar team leading (20/11) and establishing its control throughout the match.

Qatar is participating in the tournament with a delegation of 185 male and female athletes competing in 27 sports: archery, athletics, basketball, boxing, chess, cycling, e-sports, equestrian, football, fencing, gymnastics, golf, handball, jiu-jitsu, karate, windsurfing, squash, swimming, tennis, taekwondo, triathlon, table tennis, volleyball, 33 basketball, beach volleyball, weightlifting, and bow and arrow.