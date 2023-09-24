Enemy Tries To Attack Ukrainian Positions Near Bilohorivka Spokesman For AFU's Eastern Group

"The enemy continues to redeploy its reserves, in particular the 25th army. Today, for the first time after a long break, the enemy tried to check our defense lines. In particular, they used Storm Z units near Bilohorivka, trying to check our defenses with inmates. All of them were decimated, of course," Illia Yevlash, head of the press service of the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said during the United News telethon.

According to him, in general, the enemy launched 557 artillery strikes in this direction over the past day, attacked the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine 17 times with aircraft and 13 times with combat drones.

The defense forces eliminated 76 occupiers, a significant amount of armored equipment and vehicles, as well as an enemy command and observation post.

At the same time, Yevlash noted that the enemy was panicking but not retreating yet.