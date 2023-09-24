Sunday, 24 September 2023 12:41 GMT

Sheikh Joaan Meets Kuwait Olympic Chief


9/24/2023 4:27:59 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad

Al Thani met the President of Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser

Al Sabah on the sidelines of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games yesterday. The meeting reviewed aspects of sports cooperation between the two sports
bodies.

MENAFN24092023000063011010ID1107128549

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search