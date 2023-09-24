Sheikh Joaan Meets Kuwait Olympic Chief

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) President H E Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad
Al Thani met the President of Kuwait Olympic Committee Sheikh Fahad Nasser
Al Sabah on the sidelines of Hangzhou 2022 Asian Games yesterday. The meeting reviewed aspects of sports cooperation between the two sports
bodies.
