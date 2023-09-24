Amir Sends Congratulations To President Of Guinea-Bissau

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent on Sunday a cable of congratulations to HE President of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau Umaro Sissoco Embalo, on the anniversary of his country's Independence Day. (QNA)
