Demonstrators rally in London demanding UK's return to EU

(MENAFN) Thousands of demonstrators took to the streets of London on Saturday to voice their desire for the United Kingdom to rejoin the European Union. Organized by the National Rejoin March, the protesters converged on Parliament Square, conveying their sentiment with a resounding chant: "we want our star back." Adorned in EU flags, hats, and t-shirts bearing the EU emblem, they also held aloft banners demanding the resignation of the government.



Mike Galsworthy, who leads the European Movement UK and participated in the march, expressed a strong belief that Brexit represented a betrayal of the working class and lower-middle-class individuals involved in sectors such as fishing and farming. Galsworthy emphasized the need for national unity in challenging Brexit's consequences, underscoring the goal of rejoining the European Union and regaining a seat at the EU's decision-making table. He asserted, "We need all of the country to come together to call out Brexit for what it is and make sure that we rejoin the European Union and pick up our seats again at the table."



The backdrop to this fervent call for rejoining the EU is the 2016 UK referendum in which a majority voted in favor of the country's withdrawal from the European Union. Following the signing of the Brexit withdrawal agreement on January 24, 2020, by representatives from Britain and the EU, the UK officially completed its departure from the EU on January 31, 2020.

