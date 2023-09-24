Min. Al-Ostad: Kuwait To Build Renewable Energy Stns

HANGZHOU, China, Sept 24 (KUNA) -- State of Kuwait is heading in the direction of constructing clean energy stations in order to honor the growing electricity demands and provide cheap power, Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy said.

"We will have power shortage in the coming years so the State's approach is to invite corporates or consortiums to establish clean energy stations in what is known as the Independent Power Provider (IPP)," Dr. Jassem Al-Ostad told KUNA.

These companies, he added, would be building solar power stations that provided clean and cheap electricity on one side, and contribute to Kuwait's honoring of its commitment towards the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to provide renewable and clean energy thus minimize emissions.

Al-Ostad signed a memorandum of understanding with the national energy department of China regarding power systems and renewable energy. The MoU was signed during His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visit to Hangzhou, at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Al-Ostad called on importance of changing to clean energy through environment-friendly projects.

He noted that solar panels could be installed on roofs of schools and houses, and could be connected to the power grid.

The Minister cited similar projects in neighboring countries and proved to be successful.

"His Highness the Crown Prince has been clear in his instructions to establish renewable energy stations, and the MoU with the Chinese side served this purpose," said Al-Ostad. (end) bs